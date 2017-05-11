Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Angel Sanchez (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office) Angel Sanchez (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday.

Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Sanchez was formally charged on April 17, 2016, but was taken into custody hours after the child reported the assault to her mother, said Leigh Andrew, an assistance solicitor.

Sanchez’ trial began on Monday with jury selection, testimony began on Tuesday, and the jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday before reaching a unanimous verdict, the release states.

“I commend the jury for their verdict in the case, and that we were able to bring justice to this victim, who as a child is among the most vulnerable in our society,” Andrew said. “With this verdict and sentence, we are able to protect other children in our community.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

