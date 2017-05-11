'Toomey's Kids' brings 120 special needs children to fish at Garden City Pier

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – A group of special needs kids from schools around the area got to take part in a fishing trip at the Pier at Garden City Thursday.

About 120 kids from high schools in Horry and Georgetown counties were out at the pier to fish thanks to Toomey’s Kids, a 501c3 charitable organization that is also recognized by the governor as an Angel Charity, according to organizer Ted Prehodka.

“The kids just love to go fishing and we love to have them here,” Prehodka said. “We do this as a regular part of our year."

Toomey’s Kids has been hosting events and helping special needs kids in the area for over 14 years, Prehodka said, and this fishing trip was just one of many ways the organization helps. They also provide $1,000 per class to teachers of special needs children to help reduce out-of-pocket costs for these teachers.

Thursday was the second day of the group’s annual fishing trips; about 100 students showed up to the first day, Prehodka said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.