'Toomey's Kids' brings 120 special needs children to fish at Garden City Pier

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WMBF News)

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – A group of special needs kids from schools around the area got to take part in a fishing trip at the Pier at Garden City Thursday.

About 120 kids from high schools in Horry and Georgetown counties were out at the pier to fish thanks to Toomey’s Kids, a 501c3 charitable organization that is also recognized by the governor as an Angel Charity, according to organizer Ted Prehodka.

“The kids just love to go fishing and we love to have them here,” Prehodka said. “We do this as a regular part of our year."

Toomey’s Kids has been hosting events and helping special needs kids in the area for over 14 years, Prehodka said, and this fishing trip was just one of many ways the organization helps. They also provide $1,000 per class to teachers of special needs children to help reduce out-of-pocket costs for these teachers.

Thursday was the second day of the group’s annual fishing trips; about 100 students showed up to the first day, Prehodka said.

    Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

    Angel Sanchez (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

    A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday. Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

    Deputy Coroner: May take 3 weeks or more to identify human remains found near missing man's ID in Aynor area

    Police on scene of the human remains found near Aynor. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

    An identification card belonging to a man missing since January 2016 was found in the vicinity of human remains that were discovered near Aynor on Wednesday, according to an Horry County Police Department spokesperson. However, the coroner said Thursday that it may take three weeks or more to identify the remains. 

  Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen phone

    Michael Burgess (Source: MBPD)

    A pair of kidnappers-turned-robbers were nabbed by Myrtle Beach police after they stole an iPhone featuring the Find My iPhone locator application. 

