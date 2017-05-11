Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen phone

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Michael Burgess (Source: MBPD) Michael Burgess (Source: MBPD)
Curtis Edward (Source: MBPD) Curtis Edward (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pair of kidnappers-turned-robbers were nabbed by Myrtle Beach police after they stole an iPhone featuring the Find My iPhone locator application.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, a man told police he was walking on North Ocean Boulevard near Ninth Avenue North around 3 a.m. when a burgundy Honda Accord passed him several times. Two men in the car asked him, “where the weed at,” to which the man said, “I don’t know.” They then asked him to show them how to get the store, because “they don’t know where the store is at.”

The man got in the car and they drove to a gas station on Third Avenue South. One of the men got out and bought cigarettes. When he returned, he pulled out a handgun and began hitting the victim with the gun and his hands.

The victim asked to be dropped off on Ocean Boulevard but the men kept driving away from the beach. At a stop light, he tried to get out but the driver locked the doors.

The man with the gun said, “Give me everything in your pocket.” The victim handed over his iPhone. One of the men said, “Stop, man, he don’t got nothing, let him go.”

The men dropped the victim off at the Autozone on Highway 501 and told him to walk and not look back. The victim told police the gunman said, “I’ma shoot you.” But, he was able to run and flag down an officer.

Officers then used the man’s Find My iPhone information to track the criminals to the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

Officers found the Accord and arrested Michael Burgess, 31 and Curtis Edwards, 22.

Burgess was charged with robbery, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and possession of marijuana.

Edwards was charged with robbery, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

    Conway man sentenced for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:18:24 GMT
    Angel Sanchez (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)Angel Sanchez (Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

    A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday. Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>

    A Conway man was convicted of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl after a jury deliberated for about 45 minutes Thursday. Angel Luis Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Deputy Coroner: May take 3 weeks or more to identify human remains found near missing man's ID in Aynor area

    Deputy Coroner: May take 3 weeks or more to identify human remains found near missing man's ID in Aynor area

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:08:47 GMT
    Police on scene of the human remains found near Aynor. (Source: George Umbenhauer)Police on scene of the human remains found near Aynor. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

    An identification card belonging to a man missing since January 2016 was found in the vicinity of human remains that were discovered near Aynor on Wednesday, according to an Horry County Police Department spokesperson. However, the coroner said Thursday that it may take three weeks or more to identify the remains. 

    More >>

    An identification card belonging to a man missing since January 2016 was found in the vicinity of human remains that were discovered near Aynor on Wednesday, according to an Horry County Police Department spokesperson. However, the coroner said Thursday that it may take three weeks or more to identify the remains. 

    More >>

  • Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen phone

    Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen phone

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-05-11 16:58:42 GMT
    Michael Burgess (Source: MBPD)Michael Burgess (Source: MBPD)

    A pair of kidnappers-turned-robbers were nabbed by Myrtle Beach police after they stole an iPhone featuring the Find My iPhone locator application. 

    More >>

    A pair of kidnappers-turned-robbers were nabbed by Myrtle Beach police after they stole an iPhone featuring the Find My iPhone locator application. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly