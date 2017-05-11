Officers locate robbers, kidnappers using application on stolen phone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pair of kidnappers-turned-robbers were nabbed by Myrtle Beach police after they stole an iPhone featuring the Find My iPhone locator application.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, a man told police he was walking on North Ocean Boulevard near Ninth Avenue North around 3 a.m. when a burgundy Honda Accord passed him several times. Two men in the car asked him, “where the weed at,” to which the man said, “I don’t know.” They then asked him to show them how to get the store, because “they don’t know where the store is at.”

The man got in the car and they drove to a gas station on Third Avenue South. One of the men got out and bought cigarettes. When he returned, he pulled out a handgun and began hitting the victim with the gun and his hands.

The victim asked to be dropped off on Ocean Boulevard but the men kept driving away from the beach. At a stop light, he tried to get out but the driver locked the doors.

The man with the gun said, “Give me everything in your pocket.” The victim handed over his iPhone. One of the men said, “Stop, man, he don’t got nothing, let him go.”

The men dropped the victim off at the Autozone on Highway 501 and told him to walk and not look back. The victim told police the gunman said, “I’ma shoot you.” But, he was able to run and flag down an officer.

Officers then used the man’s Find My iPhone information to track the criminals to the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

Officers found the Accord and arrested Michael Burgess, 31 and Curtis Edwards, 22.

Burgess was charged with robbery, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and possession of marijuana.

Edwards was charged with robbery, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

