BI-LO in Murrells Inlet to close

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The BI-LO grocery store located at 4430 Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet will close in June.

According to BI-LO East Regional Vice President Frank Archer, the decision to close store number 5758 was not made lightly. He said company associates are always the first to know of any changes and they have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions in the network of neighboring BI-LO stores.

There are six other stores, five BI-LOs and one Harvey’s, in the Myrtle Beach area.

