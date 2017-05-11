Owner of popular free oceanfront parking lot in NMB cancels lease

An aerial view of the leased private property outlined in red. The small area outlined in gold or yellow is city-owned property and will still be used for free public parking. (Source: City of NMB Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A parcel of land at the end of Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach will no longer be used as an oceanfront public parking lot beginning May 25, after 15 years.

According to a City of North Myrtle Beach Facebook post, the landowner has cancelled their lease with the city.

The lot currently provides more than 200 public spaces behind the pizza restaurants and Ocean Treasures.

