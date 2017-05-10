CCU falls to C of C

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY – College of Charleston used a two-out hit by Logan McRae in the top of the ninth to claim a 6-5 victory over #29 Coastal Carolina (31-17-1) Wednesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Cougars (23-25) snap Coastal’s six-game winning streak, snap CCU’s four-game winning streak in the series and evens the all-time series record with the Chanticleers at 22-22.

In the ninth for Charleston, Luke Manzo had a leadoff single and moved to second on sacrifice bunt. Then, with two outs, McRae lined a single back up the middle to bring home Manzo for the 6-5 lead.

Nathan Ocker (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the win. Overall, he worked the final 3.2 innings and allowed one hit with no walks and three strikeouts.

The loss spoiled a good night for Coastal Carolina second baseman Wood Myers, who was 3-for-5 with three RBI.

The College got hits from its first two batters to take a 2-0 lead in the first. Manzo hit a leadoff single, took second on a passed ball and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Dupree Hart then hit a hit chopper for an infield single to drive in Manzo. Later Hart scored on an RBI ground out to second base by Erven Roper.

Charleston added a run in the second. Ari Sechopoulos had a one-out double, moved to third on a Bradley Dixon single and scored on a passed ball.

Coastal got on the scoreboard in the fourth. Keiton Rivers laid down a bunt single and Seth Lancaster followed with a single though the left side of the infield. With two outs, Matt Beaird delivered an RBI single to center.

The Chants took a 5-3 lead with four runs in the sixth. With bases loaded, Jordan Gore walked to force home Josh Crump. CofC called on Ocker and he nearly escaped, getting a line out and a potential third out. However, Myers’ ball to the left field corner was lost by the Cougar left fielder and Myers ended up with a three-run double, scoring Matt Beaird, Billy Cooke and Gore.

The lead was short lived as Charleston tied the game in the top of the seventh with a two-run home run by McRae.

Cole Schaefer (1-1) was saddled with the loss as he allowed four hits and three runs in 2.1 innings. He did have three strikeouts as did started Jason Bilous (4.0 innings) and Patrick Orlando (one inning).

The Chanticleers will return to the road for four games, facing Sun Belt West Division leader UTA Friday, Saturday and Sunday before playing at nationally-ranked Clemson Tuesday. Coastal will conclude the regular season with a home series with Appalachian State May 18-20 (Thursday-Saturday).