Five Grand Strand veterans to represent area at national Memorial Day parade

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Five Grand Strand veterans are headed to Washington, D.C. to participate in the nationally televised 2017 Memorial Day Parade on May 29.

The five were the winners of a contest sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release.

The veterans, one from each branch of service, and their guest will be flown to Washington, D.C. to represent the Grand Strand in the parade, which is sponsored by the American Veterans Center, according to the release.

Approximately 65 entries were submitted to the MBACC before the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River selected the winners.

The winners are:

Geoffry “Sean” Thompson – U.S. Coast Guard

Shelby “Bud” A. Chestnut – U.S. Navy

Joseph R. Den Bleyker – U.S. Marines

Robert Hagan – U.S. Air Force

Holli Hatchell Fowler – U.S. Army

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.