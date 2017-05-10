Florence man sentenced to 46 months in jail for defrauding Farm Service Agency

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was sentenced to almost four years in jail after being convicted by a jury in November on a federal conspiracy charge.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Tyrone Goodrum, 45, will serve 46 months in prison, as well as pay over $146,000 in restitution to the federal government.

In February, Goodrum’s wife, Roselyn, was sentenced to 27 months in jail, the release stated.

Evidence presented at trial established that Roselyn Goodrum was in charge of the Farm Service Agency’s Florence office from 2006 through 2014, according to the release.

In February 2014, Winter Storm Pax caused extensive damage to farms in the Pee Dee. As a result, farmers could make claims to the FSA for financial assistance to clean up their land.

Tyrone Goodrum conspired with his wife to file an application for payment, fraudulently representing that he was entitled to disaster benefits for a farm to which he had no connection, the release stated.

As a result, $18,500 in federal money was diverted to satisfy Tyrone Goodrum’s outstanding child support debt.

Overall, Roselyn Goodrum filed multiple false applications and illegally obtained just over $146,000, an amount for which Tyrone Goodrum is also responsible, according to the release.

