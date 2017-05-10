FIRST ALERT: Rising rain chances for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The risk of showers and storms on Saturday continues to increase.

Increasing moisture, a cold front and an area of low pressure moving through the Carolinas will all lead to showers and a few storms at times on Saturday.

Earlier forecasts indicated just a few pop up showers for Saturday, but the latest models continue to show increasing coverage of shower activity. An all day washout is not expected, however a few rounds of rain will possible at any point during the day. No severe weather is anticipated but a few brief periods of some heavy downpours are possible.

Much drier weather will move in by late Saturday night shutting off rain chances and clearing skies.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and pleasant afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.