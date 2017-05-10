Deal Diva: Treat mom to a spa day this Mother's Day

Coastal Holistics is just one of many local spas available for mom for Mother's Day. (Source: Christel Bell)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This is your one time to get it right and score major brownie points with mom.

If you are still thinking of the gift that says, "Mom, I love you," you might want to send her to a spa.

The music, the aroma and the ambiance are things mom will enjoy if she has a day at the spa. Kimberly Rose is visiting her daughter from Maine and she received royal treatment when she visited the spa.

"I did and it was wonderful, a wonderful invitation to Mother's Day week and weekend," Rose said.

She added she came stressed, but after her massage, she felt incredibly calm.

Summer Mueller, owner of Coastal Holistics in Carolina Forest, said a massage can really be a great 'pick-me up' for the super woman in your life.

"They just get that quiet time to focus on themselves, and all moms need that," Mueller said.

So, now that you know how a massage can really relax mom, how much should you pay for her day of pampering?

Fast-growing chains normally offer spa services for less, and usually have open appointments. At places like Massage Envy, prices for a facial or massage for members start around $65. Ulta Beauty offers full facials for around $60.

Spa experts said independent massage therapists and estheticians start their prices around $70.

Most of the luxury spas that offer the high-end treatment, which includes, robes, slippers, locker rooms, and waiting areas, start services at $80

Typically spa pedicures range from $45 to $55 and manicures start around $35. However, local residents can indulge at the dozens of resorts and hotels that have spas in their building, which are not just for guests.

In fact, resorts and hotel spas offer local discounts. They're typically not advertised, but when booking your appointment, ask if it is available.

Mist Spa, located in the Caribbean Resort in Myrtle Beach, offers a local discount for their services.

For Rose, she's glad she got her massage and she's even scheduled an appointment to come back next week.

"This was a gift from my child and it just helped me realize the benefits now at my age of saying, 'This is my time, this is me time, and it's OK. It's okay to have a little me time," Rose said with a laugh.

If you decide to get mom a gift card or a gift certificate to a spa, keep in mind spa prices don't include tax or tip.

For a tip, 15 to 20 percent is appreciated. Also, some resort or hotel spas charge service fees, and in that case you're not expected to tip. So if you don't want her to pay a dime, make sure you include that.

