Father of missing 8-year-old Bennettsville girl pleads for her return

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Six days later, and police are still looking for 8 year-old Iyana Lowery, who went missing from her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.

It was this same home where Lowery’s mother, Ella Shantrica Lowery, was found dead.

Dewayne Bright, 36, is behind bars and charged in connection with Ella Lowery’s murder.

Iyana Lowery's father, Tyrone Thomas, has been searching for his 8-year-old daughter since he found out she was missing on Friday.

"I was home laying in bed Friday morning and my niece she called me and gave me the bad news and she called me and I went dead out. I didn't waste no time,” Thomas said. “I've been searching and looking for her myself."

Thomas said Marlboro County deputies are asking the public to hold off searching for the 8-year-old, but he wants to help any way he can.

"I'm looking in every little spot that I think law enforcement couldn't get to," he said.

Thomas added he personally knows Bright, the man charged with murdering his daughter’s mother.

"Me and him talk,” he said. “He's not violent that I know of, but I know they had dated one time.”

As for right now, Thomas’ only focus is getting his daughter home.

"The only thing I want is someone to bring my baby back home, because she's missed," he said.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators from the FBI and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

