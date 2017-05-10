College World Series champs post CCU's lowest academic performance

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The NCAA said Division I student-athletes improved academically for the 12th year in a row, citing newly released four-year Academic Progress Rate data.

The APR system includes penalties for teams that do not hit certain academic benchmarks.

Coastal Carolina University teams are not at risk of sanctions, as no team fell below the 930 minimum score.

The national champion baseball team landed at the bottom of the list for the school with a 955 rating. Women's soccer came out on top at 997. In fact, the best seven scores came from the female athletes at CCU.

The football team was right in the middle of the pack, but the 979 score is a record-high for the team. Football's rating at CCU has risen every year since 2010.

Wofford had the highest football APR in the state of South Carolina, followed by Clemson, CCU, Furman and South Carolina.

See the APR for all CCU athletic teams for 2015-2016 school year below:

Women’s soccer – 997

Women’s cross country – 994

Women’s golf – 992

Women’s tennis – 991

Softball – 987

Women’s lacrosse – 986

Women’s volleyball – 980

Men’s tennis – 980

Men’s basketball – 980

Women’s track – 979

Football – 979

Men’s golf – 978

Men’s cross country – 978

Men’s track – 972

Men’s soccer – 964

Women’s basketball – 962

Baseball – 955

