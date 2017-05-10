College World Series champs post CCU's lowest academic performan - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

College World Series champs post CCU's lowest academic performance

Source: CCU Facebook page Source: CCU Facebook page

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The NCAA said Division I student-athletes improved academically for the 12th year in a row, citing newly released four-year Academic Progress Rate data. 

The APR system includes penalties for teams that do not hit certain academic benchmarks.

Coastal Carolina University teams are not at risk of sanctions, as no team fell below the 930 minimum score.

The national champion baseball team landed at the bottom of the list for the school with a 955 rating. Women's soccer came out on top at 997. In fact, the best seven scores came from the female athletes at CCU.

The football team was right in the middle of the pack, but the 979 score is a record-high for the team. Football's rating at CCU has risen every year since 2010.

Wofford had the highest football APR in the state of South Carolina, followed by Clemson, CCU, Furman and South Carolina.

See the APR for all CCU athletic teams for 2015-2016 school year below:

  • Women’s soccer – 997
  • Women’s cross country – 994
  • Women’s golf – 992
  • Women’s tennis – 991
  • Softball – 987
  • Women’s lacrosse – 986
  • Women’s volleyball – 980
  • Men’s tennis – 980
  • Men’s basketball – 980
  • Women’s track – 979
  • Football – 979
  • Men’s golf – 978
  • Men’s cross country – 978
  • Men’s track – 972
  • Men’s soccer – 964
  • Women’s basketball – 962
  • Baseball – 955

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly