FIRST ALERT: Warmest day so far on the way Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Very warm, summer-like temperatures will arrive on Thursday before more unsettled weather moves in to kick off the weekend.

Tonight will see mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday will turn out to be the warmest day so far this season as temperatures reach the lower 90s inland. Even the beaches will see temperatures soar into the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day.

Friday will feature another round of very warm weather as temperatures climb into the middle 80s on the beach and to near 90 inland. By late in the day, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible.

The weekend looks to start off unsettled. A cold front will slowly drop through the region on Saturday. As it does so, periods of scattered showers and a few storms will be likely from time to time. No severe weather is expected. With mostly cloudy skies, and high rain chances, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s.

The cold front pushes well off shore Saturday night ushering in much drier weather for Sunday. Sunny skies and low humidity will make for a pleasant Mother's Day with afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80.