Free parking at oceanfront lot in North Myrtle Beach coming to an end

This oceanfront lot in North Myrtle Beach will no longer offer free parking as of May 25. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those who use a free oceanfront parking lot in North Myrtle Beach only have a few more weeks to take advantage of it.

According to information on the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, the owner of a parcel of land at the end of Sea Mountain Highway, which has been used as a public parking lot since 2002, has canceled their lease with the city.

That lease ends on May 25, which means the lot can no longer be used for free public parking.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.