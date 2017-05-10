Free parking at oceanfront lot in North Myrtle Beach coming to an end

The NCAA said Division I student-athletes improved academically for the 12th year in a row.More >>
Horry County Police officers recovered human remains near Aynor while searching for a missing person. During the search for missing man Randy Davis in a heavily wooded area near Horse Pen Bay Road, human remains were recovered, according to a news release from HCPD.More >>
Six days later, and police are still looking for 8 year-old Iyana Lowery, who went missing from her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.More >>
Space is going fast for those looking to open up a business in downtown Florence, and a Myrtle Beach company is the latest to set up shop. The Pee Dee Bicycle Company is expanding into Florence.More >>
Those who use a free oceanfront parking lot in North Myrtle Beach only have a few more weeks to take advantage of it.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
