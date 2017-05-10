Shark pushed back into ocean after being hooked by fisherman

A beachgoer attempts to push the shark back into the ocean. (Source: Video from Lesa Leonard on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Mississippi woman was rolling as a shark was caught by a fisherman then pushed back into the ocean at the Myrtle Beach State Park Pier Tuesday evening.

Lesa Leonard said she heard about the plane going down in the ocean and decided to go down to the beach to try to see the plane. As she and some friends were under the pier, they saw a shark that had been hooked by a man fishing from the pier.

Leonard said the shark was on the beach for about five minutes. The fisherman came off the pier and cut the line, then he and Lesa’s friend Cindy pushed it back into the water.

At first, they thought the shark was dead, but after about a minute, it began swimming away, Leonard said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.