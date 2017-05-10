Myrtle Beach business expands into downtown Florence

This space in downtown Florence will soon house a new bicycle shop. (Source: Ken Baker)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Space is going fast for those looking to open up a business in downtown Florence, and a Myrtle Beach company is the latest to set up shop.

The Pee Dee Bicycle Company is expanding into Florence. Some may recognize the name, as its Myrtle Beach location is right along Farrow Parkway.

It will soon also take over space at 163 N. Dargan St. Work crews are already getting the space ready.

The building the bicycle shop is taking over had no business inside and was one of the now dwindling empty store fronts in the area.

Recently, Florence City Council approved a $20,000 grant for the company to fill the space. Officials with the Downtown Development Corporation said bikes will retail anywhere from $250 to $17,000.

Residents will soon not only be able to buy some new wheels from the retailer, but also get their current bikes fixed.

“I think they have proven themselves to not only be a good bicycle shop in Myrtle Beach, but they would like to get involved in the community and they are all about helping with wellness through organizing bike rides and those types of things,” Downtown Development Manager Ray Reich said.

Leaders also said the bicycle shop’s move into the area fits well with the city’s master plan.

The next step in the plan is increasing walk-ability and mobility. In the future, leaders are looking to tie the downtown area into the trail system. Right now, all the proper channels to do so are being configured to bring that plan to pass.

"This just really works out well because once we do that, people who are downtown can leave their bike shop and hook onto the trail system via Dargan Street and go really all through town where we have trails,” Reich said.

The Pee Dee Bicycle Company is interested in partnering with the city in creating cycling events. The new company is expected to be up and running sometime this summer.

