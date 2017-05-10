NTSB won't investigate cause of plane crashing into ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park

A small plane crashed into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park on Tuesday. (Source: Ricky Brown)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National Transportation Safety Board will not be investigating the events that led to a small plane crashing into the ocean near Myrtle Beach State Park on Tuesday, according to a spokesman.

According to Terry Williams, NTSB spokesman, the agency is gathering information on the crash, but won’t start an investigation. He added that is more in-depth due to the launching of a team to determine the probable cause of an airplane crash.

Right now, the NTSB is simply trying to gather preliminary information, but nothing on what led to the plane going down, Williams said.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The pilot reportedly took off from Myrtle Beach International Airport and then reported engine trouble, Myrtle Beach Fire Deputy Chief Tom Gwyer previously said.

At that point, the pilot ditched the plane in the water. He got out and was thrown a life jacket from a helicopter circling above.

The pilot did not suffer severe injuries in the crash.

