UPDATE: Mother of missing man thinks remains found near Aynor could be her son

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police officers recovered human remains near Aynor while searching for a missing person.

During the search for missing man Randy Davis in a heavily wooded area near Horse Pen Bay Road, human remains were recovered, according to a news release from HCPD.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the remains belong to a male. The person's identity is not available at this time.

It is still not official whether the body that was found was Randy Davis or not. However, his mother said the scene is the area he went missing and she has a feeling it could be him.

Loretta Davis said she and her family have searched this exact spot for her son before, but never saw any sign of human remains.

She added the moment she heard that a body was found, her heart sank to her feet.

Now, she is anxious to hear from the coroner on whether the body was truly Randy's.

"It's been a very upsetting afternoon," Loretta Davis said. "We got a phone call and they said that they think it might be him, but they weren't for sure and they had to do some further investigating but that they would let us know if that was him or not."

According to Fowler, the remains will be sent to Charleston for further investigation and identification. That ID is expected Thursday.

