Police find human remains near Aynor while searching for missing man

Police on scene of the human remains found near Aynor. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police officers recovered human remains near Aynor while searching for a missing person.

During the search for missing man Randy Davis in a heavily wooded area near Horse Pen Bay Road, human remains were recovered, according to a news release from HCPD.

“At this time we cannot confirm the identity of the remains but will provide an update as soon as they become available," the release states.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene.

