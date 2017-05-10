Myrtle Beach pawn shop owner arrested for receiving, selling sto - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach pawn shop owner arrested for receiving, selling stolen goods

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Crime scene tape is up outside Steve's Pawn Shop. (Source: Lisa Gresci) Crime scene tape is up outside Steve's Pawn Shop. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The owner of a Myrtle Beach pawn shop has been arrested after an investigation into allegations that the shop was receiving and selling stolen merchandise, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

In 2015, the police department received information that Steve’s Pawn Shop, located at 1007 Broadway Street, was receiving and selling stolen items, a news release from MBPD states. Detectives opened an investigation, and on Wednesday, a search warrant was obtained.

As a result of the investigation, Steve Wiggins, the owner of the pawn shop, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods over $10,000, the release states. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department thanked asset protection investigators from TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Home Depot, Publix and CVS for their participation in the investigation.

