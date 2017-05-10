Dave & Buster's hiring 300 employees for Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Dave & Buster’s set to open at Broadway at the Beach on Monday, June 5 is now hiring for its 300-member team.

The 40,000-square-foot “restaurant and entertainment mecca” is hiring positions in both the front and back-of-house, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more, according to a news release from the company.

“There has been so much excitement and anticipation about Dave & Buster’s grand opening throughout the community and we are especially humbled to generate employment opportunities for Myrtle Beach locals,” said Steve Carr, general manager of Dave & Buster’s Myrtle Beach. “There is no question that Dave & Buster’s will be looking at a very busy summer. So we encourage those that are interested in working in a fun, fast-paced environment to apply.”

Interested candidates can apply Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott at Broadway at the Beach, located at 13351 21st Ave. North, or complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

The company offers benefits for a number of positions, including medical, dental, vision, and a 401K. Dave & Buster’s also offers an internal promotion program, and over 30 percent of the brand’s current management base was promoted from within. Plus, the company says employees get to work in an entertaining atmosphere with upscale dining, sporting events on huge televisions, and hundreds of the latest arcade games.

