Dave & Buster's hiring 300 employees for Myrtle Beach location

The South Carolina House has voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years. In a 95-18 vote, the House's override of the veto sets up a final vote in the Senate chambers. If the Senate votes to override the veto, the bill will become a law. No word on when the Senate could take up the bill. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
The owner of a Myrtle Beach pawn shop has been arrested after an investigation into allegations that the shop was receiving and selling stolen merchandise, according to Myrtle Beach Police.More >>
The Dave & Buster’s set to open at Broadway at the Beach on Monday, June 5 is now hiring for its 300-member team. The 40,000-square-foot “restaurant and entertainment mecca” is hiring positions in both the front and back-of-house, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more, according to a news release from the company.More >>
A new ladder truck for the West Florence Fire District is nearly ready for pickup, but there is one issue holding the district back from getting it.More >>
Former congressman and pillar of the Pee Dee community Ed Young died peacefully at his home Tuesday, according to one of his four daughters.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.More >>
Orleans Parish Civil Court Judge Kern Reese has denied a request to block the removal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue located near City Park.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
