BREAKING: Former Congressman, Florence native Ed Young dies at 96

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -- Long-time congressman Ed Young died peacefully at his home today, according to one of his four daughters.

Rep. Young was born on Sept. 7, 1920 in Florence, graduated from Florence High School, and graduated from Clemson in 1941.

He served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was Squadron Commander and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters for Pacific Theater Service.

Young served one term in the South Carolina House of Representatives in from 1958 to 1960 and one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1972 to 1974.

"He died peacefully at home, the same house he was born in," his daughter Harriett Charles told WMBF News.

Florence mayor Stephen Wukela said, "Congressman Young was a dedicated public servant, a great friend to his community and to me personally. He will be sorely missed."

In 2002, Exit 157 along Interstate Highway 95 in Florence County was designated the "Congressman Ed Young Interchange."

