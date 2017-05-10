New tool created to track Ride III progress

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County is making it easy to keep track of projects included in Ride III.

The Horry County penny sales tax kicked in May 1st. By the time it ends in April 2025, the county expects to have collected $592M.

To help tax payers keep track of the project, the county created a new dashboard on the project’s website.

It shows project maps, costs and sales tax charts so you can see what exactly is being taxed at what rate for the next 8 years.

