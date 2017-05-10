New tool created to track Ride III progress

Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Kyle Skeels had a breakout game, going 3-for-3 with four RBI and a triple shy of the cycle, to lead #29 Coastal Carolina to a 13-6 victory over region rival UNC Wilmington Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Myrtle Beach leaders want to revive the family-friendly atmosphere of Ocean Boulevard by limiting what exactly can be sold in the area, but the city is facing some opposition to this.More >>
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, and Christopher De’jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a 66-year-old man who died from a shooting in the I'On community in Mount Pleasant.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
