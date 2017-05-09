Myrtle Beach City Council passes first reading of ordinance banning inappropriate items for sale

A proposed ordinance that would ban certain inappropriate items passed first reading at Tuesday's Myrtle Beach City Council meeting. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach leaders want to revive the family-friendly atmosphere of Ocean Boulevard by limiting what exactly can be sold in the area, but the city is facing some opposition to this.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed first reading of an ordinance that would ban inappropriate items from being sold. It will now go to the planning commission for discussion.

Council members have proposed the planning commission create a subcommittee, which would include business owners from Ocean Boulevard, to come up with some kind of solution.

During a Tuesday city council workshop, one area property owner called the proposed ordinance a path to bankruptcy.

After a chaotic Easter weekend, Myrtle Beach city staff are trying to come up with ways to decrease the amount of inappropriate behavior going on along Ocean Boulevard.

One proposal to help do that is to create an overlay district marking the area for family-friendly uses and prohibiting certain items from being sold, such as T-shirts with graphic content, drug paraphernalia, and weapons like knives and swords.

Local property owner Tim Wilkes said worse things are being sold in malls and online, so people are going to get those items anyway and wear them or bring them onto Ocean Boulevard.

Wilkes said guns aren't being sold in the section of the city this would affect, and weapons such as knives or swords are collector's items.

He also said it's hard to distinguish paraphernalia for illegal drugs that aren’t also used for legal tobacco products.

"This is the big question, is how do you get the families back?” Wilkes said. “By pointing a finger accusing someone who is selling the same item for 40 years, that's a little bit over the top."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.