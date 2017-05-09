Hartsville traffic stop leads to discovery of marijuana, $4K in cash; two arrested

Myrtle Beach leaders want to revive the family-friendly atmosphere of Ocean Boulevard by limiting what exactly can be sold in the area, but the city is facing some opposition to this.More >>
Myrtle Beach leaders want to revive the family-friendly atmosphere of Ocean Boulevard by limiting what exactly can be sold in the area, but the city is facing some opposition to this.More >>
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, and Christopher De’jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.More >>
According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, and Christopher De’jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.More >>
Limiting the number of mopeds and golf carts traveling around the city of Myrtle Beach is one of the latest proposals to combat erratic behavior and illegal activity along Ocean Boulevard.More >>
Limiting the number of mopeds and golf carts traveling around the city of Myrtle Beach is one of the latest proposals to combat erratic behavior and illegal activity along Ocean Boulevard.More >>
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>