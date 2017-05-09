Hartsville traffic stop leads to discovery of marijuana, $4K in cash; two arrested

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A traffic stop led to the discovery of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash, and the arrest of two suspects.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Delany Dorsey, 28, of Georgia, and Christopher De’jon Ketter, 25, of Florence, were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Both men have been released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, the release stated.

The joint traffic stop happened early Sunday morning in Hartsville. The DCSO, officers with the Hartsville Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were involved.

When the vehicle approached a traffic safety checkpoint, officers reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the release stated.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly located over 36 grams of marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash.

