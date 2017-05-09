Long lines form at the MYR's Spirit counter after flight cancellations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At Myrtle Beach International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, it was clear Spirit Airlines was having issues.

Not only were people checking in for an afternoon flight, others were there trying to make their already-canceled trips right again. On top of that, concerns loomed over future flights being scratched.

This comes after flights continue to cancel at the last minute, leaving passengers in line with ruined plans and little explanation.

While Spirit Airlines signs will tell customers to enjoy their trip around the country, many passengers have found themselves grounded.

“I was excited about it, I was ready. That morning, standing at the airport, everything ripped from right under me. It was heartbreaking,” Zakary Agnitti said.

This past weekend, the Agnitti family headed to the airport. It was Zakary Agnitti’s 21st birthday and not only did they have a flight to catch, the family had a cruise ship to board.

All were ready to kick off a birthday celebration. Father Ron Agnitti knew something was wrong as they waited in line.

“We noticed that customers started coming back that had already gone through security," he said. "The members of the team were scrambling at the desk.”

His son added they were told minutes later that the flight was canceled because the pilots weren't going to fly. According to the family, the entire crowd was speechless.

“We were all kind of stunned, like what do you mean we're not doing this? We're not going?” Agnitti said.

The Agnitti family was left with one question; how do they get to Fort Lauderdale in six hours? Unfortunately, even after finding another flight out of Fayetteville and driving there, they missed that flight by minutes.

Tuesday afternoon at MYR, long lines were filled with people trying to avoid the same fate.

“Right now it's sort of controlled panic for most people because what other ways do you have to get to wherever you're going,” Jack Gifford said.

The Giffords' flight is actually Wednesday night, but in fear of what could happen, they got on standby for a flight Tuesday night.

“So we'll see, but there's a lot of people here now and they have to accommodate a lot of people because we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow,” Gifford said.

He added that, so far, the airline has been very accommodating and says if it wasn't for Spirit Airlines, his family wouldn't have come to Myrtle Beach in the first place. That was due to the airline's cheap and direct flights to and from Boston.

However, for the Agnitti family, it's simply too late.

“Our bags are still packed and we will unpack them eventually, just not at this point,” Ron Agnitti said.

Right now, Spirit is offering vouchers and directing all passengers to their website.

