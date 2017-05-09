Defect could impact school buses across the Carolinas

At Myrtle Beach International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, it was clear Spirit Airlines was having issues.More >>
At Myrtle Beach International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, it was clear Spirit Airlines was having issues.More >>
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.More >>
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.More >>
A new ladder truck for the West Florence Fire District is nearly ready for pickup, but there is one issue holding the district back from getting it.More >>
A new ladder truck for the West Florence Fire District is nearly ready for pickup, but there is one issue holding the district back from getting it.More >>
A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.More >>
A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
Nevermind going to the crowded salon. One Fort Worth, TX mom catches up on all the latest gossip at home with her 1-year-old. Kerry Robinson and her daughter's 'Salon Talk' video went viral over the weekend.More >>
It's hard to say chicken nuggets and pizza without thinking of kids. It almost seems like kids come programmed to like both - but will your kiddos eat other things?More >>
It's hard to say chicken nuggets and pizza without thinking of kids. It almost seems like kids come programmed to like both - but will your kiddos eat other things?More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>