UPDATE: Pilot rescued after plane crashes in water near Myrtle Beach State Park

Crews responded to a plane crashing into the water near Myrtle Beach State Park on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews from Horry County, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Surfside Beach Fire are responding.

Kirk Lovell, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach International Airport, said it was a private aircraft with one person on board.

Myrtle Beach Fire Deputy Chief Tom Gwyer said the pilot took off from MYR, reported engine trouble and then laid the aircraft down in the ocean.

The pilot got out of the plane and the occupant of a helicopter from a private company dropped him a float, according to Gwyer.

A jet ski was launched to get the pilot and bring him on shore. Gwyer said he was treated on the beach and then driven to an ambulance.

According to Gwyer, the pilot was shaken up but didn’t seem to have any medical issues.

“The lord was with them today,” said Charles Smith, who was at the state park when the plane went in the water.

HCFR, MBFD, Surfside FIRE responding to reported plane in the water, near the State Park. — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) May 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.