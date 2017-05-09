UPDATE: Pilot rescued after plane crashes in water near Myrtle Beach State Park

A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.More >>
A hidden danger could be lurking on thousands of school buses across North Carolina and South Carolina.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Horry County leaders paid one of the women who accused a former Horry County Police Department detective of sexual assault more than $180,000, according to a state agency.More >>
Horry County leaders paid one of the women who accused a former Horry County Police Department detective of sexual assault more than $180,000, according to a state agency.More >>
The owners of a local car dealership are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who stripped seven vehicles of their wheels.More >>
The owners of a local car dealership are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who stripped seven vehicles of their wheels.More >>
A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>