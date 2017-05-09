FIRST ALERT: Warming trend continues into Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Very warm temperatures will continue for the rest of the week with a risk of few showers and storms by Friday and Saturday.

Tonight will be much milder than the last several nights. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s inland and the middle 60s across the Grand Strand. Some areas of cloudiness are likely tonight with just a very slight chance of a brief shower for areas near the NC border.

Wednesday will see a continued warming trend. Temperatures will climb to the lower and middle 80s on the beaches and into the upper 80s across the Pee Dee.

Even warmer weather arrives Thursday with afternoon temperatures hitting 90 for most areas away from the beaches.

By Friday and Saturday, a few pop up showers and storms will be likely, but neither day is looking like a washout. We'll see a bit of a drop in temperatures for the weekend with afternoon readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.