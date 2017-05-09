Local car dealer offering $10,000 reward for information on thef - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local car dealer offering $10,000 reward for information on theft

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Vehicles at a local car dealership were stripped of their wheels. (Source: WMBF News) Vehicles at a local car dealership were stripped of their wheels. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The owners of a local car dealership are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who stripped seven vehicles of their wheels.

The incident happened overnight at Hyatt Buick GMC, located at 922 Frontage Road East in Myrtle Beach. General Manager Tom Raschiatore said the fence was cut and the trucks were put up on blocks so the perpetrators could remove the tires.

According to Raschiatore, the damage was estimated at about $40,000. He added this is not the first time an incident like this has happened.

“It has happened around Myrtle Beach quite often, and that’s why we are offering the reward, so we can get to the bottom of this and get these people stopped,” Raschiatore said.

Anyone with information should contact authorities.

