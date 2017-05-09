Settlement amount revealed in 'Jane Doe 1' lawsuit accusing a former HCPD detective of misconduct

This check was paid to a woman to dismiss a lawsuit accusing a former Horry County detective of misconduct. (Source: S.C. State Treasurer)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County leaders paid one of the women who accused a former Horry County Police Department detective of sexual assault more than $180,000, according to a state agency.

The woman, identified as "Jane Doe 1," was one of six, plus a woman's father, who sued the department and county in connection to former detective Allen Large's alleged misconduct.

Jane Doe 1 claimed Large made unwelcome sexual advances and sexually assaulted her at least once in a police vehicle while working as a detective assigned to her case. The plaintiff said she could not resist the unwanted advances out of fear of retribution.

WMBF News learned the money for these settlements comes from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund, which is money set aside specifically for situations like this. The payment, which includes legal fees, is approximately $182,500.

It was the first of two similar lawsuits that have been settled. Last week, the suit filed by "Jane Doe 5" was resolved for $20,000.

