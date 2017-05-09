Bear spotted at Barefoot Resort and Golf Tuesday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A bear was spotted at a golf course at Barefoot Resort and Golf in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

The resort posted an image of the bear, which appears to be a black bear, to its Facebook page, with the caption: “Another fun day at ‘Bear’ foot.” There was no indication from the photo which golf course or where at the resort the bear was seen.

An employee at the resort’s pro shop said that he believes a golfer snapped the pic, and that bears are seen around the area fairly frequently – about once a month.

WMBF News has reached out to resort representatives and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety for more information.

On Tuesday, the resort was hosting the 2nd Annual Brightwater Golf Tournament on the Norman Course. Resort representatives said there was a great turnout for the event, which raises money for Alzheimer's research.

