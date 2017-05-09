Teen arrested after allegedly firing gun at mother's boyfriend

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 13-year-old from Little River is in custody and charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at his mother's boyfriend.

According to an Horry County Police Department report, the shooting incident happened Monday around 3 P.M. at the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 22.

The teens 36 year-old mother told police she was called by his school to pick him up early because was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The report states as the teen was driving home with his mother and her 30-year-old boyfriend, an argument began over access to the teen’s cell phone. When the teen refused to give his mother the password to his phone she threw it out of the car’s window.

The mother’s boyfriend told police he was forced to pull over when the teen then tried to jump out of the moving vehicle.

Once out of the car the boyfriend and the teen got into a fight. While the teen’s mother called 911 the teen ran back to the car to grab a handgun from the glove box, according to the boyfriend’s statement.

According to the police report, the rest of the incident was caught on the boyfriend’s cell phone camera.

The video, according to police, shows the teen placing the gun to his own head, then cocking the gun and aiming it at the boyfriend.

According to the report, the teen allegedly fired at least three rounds at the boyfriend and then fired some into the air. Officers were reportedly able to find the shell casing where the gun was fired.

The responding officer reports the teen was still holding the gun when he arrived on scene, so he drew his own firearm and commanded the teen to drop his weapon.

After the gun was thrown to the ground, the teen was taken in to custody.

The teen is now being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and being charged with Attempted Murder, Pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and Possession of a weapons during a violent crime.

