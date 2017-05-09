Two arrested after barricading two victims inside Murrells Inlet-area home

Two people were arrested after barricading a door and preventing two other people from leaving a home in the Murrells Inlet area Monday afternoon, according to an Horry County Police report.More >>
A new survey by personal finance web site Wallethub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.More >>
A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
The Horry County School Board presented their prioritized optional list of items that might be cut from the proposed budget in order to get out of the current budget shortage.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >>
