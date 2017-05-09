Two arrested after barricading two victims inside Murrells Inlet-area home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested after barricading a door and preventing two other people from leaving a home in the Murrells Inlet area Monday afternoon, according to an Horry County Police report.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Indian Wells Court after an anonymous callers reported a fight in progress, a news release from HCPD states. When officers arrived, they found that the two suspects, later identified as 24-year-old Zachary Guilds Chandler and 25-year-old Miranda Bailey Rish, would not allow the two victims to exit the home.

Officers knocked on the door and saw someone peek through the blinds, but no one came to the door, even after the officers identified themselves, the report states. Police then contacted a person who partially owns the property, who came out, unlocked the door, and gave police permission to enter. However, Chandler had barricaded the door with a couch.

The responding officer then called the negotiations team to respond. One of the victims inside the home texted the property owner and told them that they and another victim were being held against their will inside the home. The victim stated that Chandler and Rish had been drinking all day and had been arguing with each other. When police arrived, Chandler got upset, and told the victims that if they tried to leave, he “would mess them up,” the report states.

One of the victims was able to unlock the home’s back door and put a sign in the front window to let officers known the back door was unlocked, the report states. Police then forced their way into the home through the back door and arrested Chandler. He was charged on two counts of kidnapping.

Rish was told to leave the area, but was then seen walking in the middle of the road with an alcoholic beverage, yelling at Chandler, the report states. Officers told her twice to walk away, but she didn’t, and continued to yell at Chandler. She was detained and cited for breach of peace.

As of Tuesday morning, both Chandler and Rish were being held at Horry County Detention Center.

