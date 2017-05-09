Fit Family Friday: Walk with a Doc - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fit Family Friday: Walk with a Doc

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Friday, May 5, registered nurse Laura Carmine stopped by the WMBF News studios to talk to us about Walk with a  Doc, a new program from Tidelands Health starting in May.

Watch the videos above to learn more about the program, and click here for more information from the Tidelands Health website.

Powered by Frankly