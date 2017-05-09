Former Darlington Co. deputies file suit claiming they were pawns in political conspiracy

A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.More >>
The Horry County School Board presented their prioritized optional list of items that might be cut from the proposed budget in order to get out of the current budget shortage.More >>
The Horry County School Board presented their prioritized optional list of items that might be cut from the proposed budget in order to get out of the current budget shortage.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
Florence County Emergency Medical Service is getting life-saving gear to help those patients who are in cardiac arrest.More >>
Florence County Emergency Medical Service is getting life-saving gear to help those patients who are in cardiac arrest.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
A new law officially signed Monday by Georgia's governor makes taking pictures up someone's skirt a crime.More >>
A new law officially signed Monday by Georgia's governor makes taking pictures up someone's skirt a crime.More >>