Two people killed, one hurt in fire at Apache Family Campground & Pier

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner.

A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.

WMBF News was not able to get inside the campground, but witnessed both a large police and fire presence in the area overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of 3:00 a.m., crews from both Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department remain at the scene.

