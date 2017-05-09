Mother and son killed in overnight fire at Apache Family Campground

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier. Shelby McGuire, 62, and her son, Cory McGuire, 37, lost their lives in that fire. Another man in the home was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed. The fire began just after midnight. Firefighters from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach arrived within about five minutes and had the blaze under control within the hour.

“What we have here is two units inside the campground here that have been totally destroyed,” Chief Tanner said. “Two units have been heavily damaged by fire. We do have two fatalities and we have one person that’s been transported to the hospital.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chief Tanner says police respond anytime there is a fire and especially when a death is involved.

"Anytime we have a fire at any location, especially when we have a fatality, we have law enforcement come to the scene to help with the investigation," Chief Tanner said. "We don't have a cause of the fire, it is under investigation."

The police report states the investigation was handed over to an HCPD detective and an arson investigator.

A vigil was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Apache Pier for the victims.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of images from the scene

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.