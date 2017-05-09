Man, woman killed in fire at Apache Family Campground, 1 male victim hurt

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman were killed and one male victim was hurt a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to officials.

A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed. The fire began just after midnight. Firefighters from Horry County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach arrived within about five minutes and had the blaze under control within the hour.

“What we have here is two units inside the campground here that have been totally destroyed,” Chief Tanner said. “Two units have been heavily damaged by fire. We do have two fatalities and we have one person that’s been transported to the hospital.”

Horry County Police officers were notified that there were three people inside one of the trailers during the fire, a news release from HCPD states. A 37-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were found dead inside the trailer, and an injured male victim was air-lifted to a nearby hospital, according to the police report.

WMBF News was not able to get inside the campground, but witnessed both a large police and fire presence in the area overnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of 3:00 a.m., crews from both Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department remain at the scene. Chief Tanner says Police respond anytime there is a fire and especially when a death is involved.

"Anytime we have a fire at any location, especially when we have a fatality, we have law enforcement come to the scene to help with the investigation," Chief Tanner said. "We don't have a cause of the fire, it is under investigation."

The police report states the investigation was handed over to an HCPD detective and an arson investigator.

