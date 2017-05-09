Man, woman killed in fire at Apache Family Campground, 1 male victim hurt

A new survey by personal finance web site Wallethub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.More >>
A lawsuit filed against several Pee Dee law enforcement officers claims they were involved in a political conspiracy to discredit and damage former Sheriff Wayne Byrd and two deputies in order to get Tony Chavis elected as Sheriff.
The Horry County School Board presented their prioritized optional list of items that might be cut from the proposed budget in order to get out of the current budget shortage.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
Florence County Emergency Medical Service is getting life-saving gear to help those patients who are in cardiac arrest.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl's body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child's parents.
Police asked for the public's assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
The dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee in the refrigerated cases in the deli.
