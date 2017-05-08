Proposed Horry County School Board budget shows millions of dollars in shortage

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board presented their prioritized optional list of items that might be cut from the proposed budget in order to get out of the current budget shortage.

As the current proposed budget stands, there is a deficit of about $6.5 million. Items on the optional list are meant to be cut in order to save money for the mandatory items, such as teacher salaries and benefits, and the construction of new schools.

The optional items include salary increases for custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers, an additional junior varsity lacrosse coach and a decrease in the number of maintenance staff members.

John Poston, Horry County School Board member, said the board discusses an optional list every single year.

"There are some things that are very good on that list and some things that are very important and some things that I hope we can keep," Poston said. "But at the same time, we have to be physically conservative."

The itemized optional list could save the district about $3.5 million. At this point, none of these potential cuts will go into affect immediately.

The finance committee will meet again on May 22 to discuss the proposed budget and optional list again.

