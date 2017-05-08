Florence woman pleads guilty to suffocating 3-month-old child

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman has pleaded guilty to placing a foreign object in her 3-month-old child’s mouth, causing the infant to suffocate.

According to the Florence County Public Index, Jessica Mamaux pleaded guilty on Monday to homicide by child abuse. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mamaux’s charges stemmed from the August 2015 death of her baby.

