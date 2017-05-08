Florence woman pleads guilty to suffocating 3-month-old child - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence woman pleads guilty to suffocating 3-month-old child

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Jessica Mamaux (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman has pleaded guilty to placing a foreign object in her 3-month-old child’s mouth, causing the infant to suffocate.

According to the Florence County Public Index, Jessica Mamaux pleaded guilty on Monday to homicide by child abuse. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Mamaux’s charges stemmed from the August 2015 death of her baby.

