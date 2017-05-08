Family of five displaced after fire damages Latta home

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is assisting a Dillon County family that was displaced after mobile home sustained damage in a fire on Monday.

According to a press release, the family of three adults and two children lived in a mobile home on Woodstock Way in Latta. The Latta Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is providing the family with comfort kits, personal hygiene items and financial assistance for temporary lodging, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.