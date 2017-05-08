FIRST ALERT: Warming up with a few rain chances this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Warmer weather makes a comeback this week with a few chances of showers and storms.

Tonight will be another clear and comfortable night with temperatures dropping to near 50 inland and into the lower 50s across the Grand Strand.

Milder weather makes a comeback on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing to near 80 at the beaches and into the lower 80s inland.

By Wednesday, temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s at the beach and into the middle and upper 80s inland.

The warmer weather will stick around through the end of the week.

A few brief showers and storms will be possible at times through the week. Tuesday night and Wednesday night could both see a brief shower. Better shower and storm chances arrive Friday through early Saturday. Saturday will not be a washout with the main chances of showers and storms through the first half of the day.