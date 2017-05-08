Myrtle Beach police seek man wanted for domestic violence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are looking for a man wanted on a charge of third-degree domestic violence.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, 21-year-old Anthony Olajuan McNeil is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 159 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the MBPD and reference case No. 17-008595.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.