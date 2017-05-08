First responders investigating after abandoned jet ski found in water in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Crews are investigating after reports came in of a jet ski being seen in the water near One Norris Drive in Pawleys Island without an operator.

According to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman, the jet ski could be moored in the water, or anchored in the area.

Eggiman added that, as of 5:10 p.m. Monday, there are no reports of anyone in the water.

