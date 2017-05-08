Cinnabon offering freebies for nurses during National Nurses Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Cinnabon is wanting to say “thank you” to all the nurses out there by offering them a free classic or minibon roll during National Nurses Week.

According to a tweet on Cinnabon’s official Twitter page, nurses will receive the tasty morning treat when they present their healthcare ID badge.

The Cinnabon location in Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall will be participating, according to store employees.

National Nurses Week runs May 6 through May 12.

To find a Cinnabon location, click here.

Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge. pic.twitter.com/vhFNP79Hf1 — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 6, 2017

