Surplus Myrtle Beach items available for purchase through online auction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Looking for a desk, lawn mower or car at a discounted price? The city of Myrtle Beach may be able to help.

According to information on the city’s Facebook page, Myrtle Beach officials sell surplus items through online auctions once they become outdated, obsolete or unneeded.

Some of those used items available through surplus are desks, chairs, file cabinets, lights, lawn mowers, golf carts, trailers, radios, weed eaters, computers, printers, and even automobiles and trucks.

A 2011 Dodge Charger listed on the GovWorld Auctions website has a current bid of $1,500 as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, once an auction ends, the highest bidder will receive an invoice with the winning purchases.

Once a payment is processed, the buyer will receive an item release form within 48 hours.

Click here to bid on surplused items.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.