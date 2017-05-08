Big grant allows for new gear for Florence County EMS

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County Emergency Medical Service is getting life-saving gear to help those patients who are in cardiac arrest.

Soon, all county ambulances will have a mechanical compression device. It provides continual compressions to those who are having a cardiac episode.

Florence County EMS officials said, right now, the department does not have any of the devices.

During cardiac events, it can take up to six people to provide chest compressions for one patient. Once the mechanical compression device is added, it will be strapped onto the chest of the patient and perform effective CPR.

“You’re trying to do 100 compressions a minute and you're trying to get a depth of two inches so that you can make sure you are getting the blood flow necessary to the brain and heart. You can imagine one person doing this means getting tired very quickly,” said Billy Hatchell, spokesperson for the department.

The department is picking up the machinery because it was recently awarded an $187,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

