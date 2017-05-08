Florence police look for shoplifting suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Florence police are looking for this man, who is accused of shoplifting from a local Target. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for help in locating a suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Target.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the incident happened on April 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.

