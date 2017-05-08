Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle tobacco products into j - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle tobacco products into jail

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Michelle Verley (Source: SCSO) Michelle Verley (Source: SCSO)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday for trying to smuggle tobacco products into inmates at the Department of Corrections.

According to an SCSO news release, Michelle A. Verley, 33, of McColl, SC was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly